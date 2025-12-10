Attic Attic MDR Description

Attic MDR is a managed detection and response service specifically designed for Microsoft 365 environments. The service provides 24/7 monitoring and automated incident response to detect and prevent cyber threats in cloud environments, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections. The platform monitors for suspicious activities including unauthorized admin account creation, log file tampering, fraudulent invoice distribution, data exfiltration, and ransomware attacks. The service includes real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens, authenticity seals on legitimate pages, and push notifications when suspicious activity is detected. It monitors all Microsoft 365 login activities and detects suspicious login attempts based on location, frequency, and user behavior. Attic MDR performs daily automated security configuration checks based on CIS (Center for Internet Security) international standards, with automatic fixes for security issues. The platform provides long-term log storage for forensic investigation and supports NIS2 compliance requirements. The service leverages Microsoft Sentinel for security monitoring and includes security awareness training focused on risk recognition. Users receive notifications and can approve fixes through a mobile app. The solution is designed for SMB organizations requiring maximum protection against cybercriminals, those handling sensitive data, organizations subject to NIS2 regulations, and MSPs providing cybersecurity services to clients.