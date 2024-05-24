UncommonX MDR for Healthcare Description

UncommonX MDR for Healthcare is a managed detection and response service designed for healthcare organizations, including small- and medium-sized hospitals. The service provides 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and remediation capabilities. The solution is built on a patented Exposure Management Platform that provides network visibility across IT, IoT, OT, and shadow IT environments. The platform uses agentless discovery to map networks, infrastructure, and devices without requiring software agent installation on endpoints. The service includes a 24/7 Managed SOC staffed by US-based cybersecurity professionals who operate as an extension of the customer's IT team. The SOC monitors activities continuously and manages incident response. The platform analyzes network elements using NIST and other cybersecurity frameworks to provide real-time risk ratings on infrastructure components, including people, processes, and tools. It offers vulnerability scanning capabilities with frequency options ranging from annual to quarterly based on package tier. The solution supports integration with hundreds of IT products including firewalls, OT systems, and cloud applications through its agentless approach. Deployment is designed to complete in hours or days rather than weeks. Pricing packages are tiered based on endpoint count, starting at $5,000 per month for up to 500 endpoints, with customized pricing for larger deployments. All tiers include the platform dashboard, agentless discovery, real-time alerts, 24/7 SOC access, and monthly reporting.