Active Defense for ProSOC MDR is a response-as-a-service solution that integrates SOAR capabilities with managed detection and response services. The service automates threat containment and blocking across network perimeters, cloud environments, endpoints, and identity systems. The solution achieves a mean time to respond (MTTR) of under 4 minutes and a mean time to contain of under 20 minutes. It operates by integrating with existing security infrastructure including next-generation firewalls, endpoint detection and response tools, identity and access management systems, and web application firewalls. Active Defense includes four specialized modules: Active Defense for Perimeter secures network perimeters by automatically blocking malicious hosts and IP ranges through firewall integrations. Active Defense for Cloud protects cloud environments by blocking malicious traffic and IP intrusions via web application firewall integration. Active Defense for Endpoint isolates compromised devices, blocks malicious IPs, and suspends accounts through EDR tool integration. Active Defense for Identity automates account suspension or reset when threats are detected through IAM tool integration. The service enables organizations to create custom SOAR playbooks during onboarding that define automated response actions tailored to their environment. An executive dashboard provides visibility into blocked threats, trends, and traffic origin data through the ProView Portal. The solution incorporates threat hunting, AI, and machine learning to proactively identify and block new attackers beyond automated responses.

Proficio Active Defense for ProSOC® MDR is Automated response-as-a-service for MDR with SOAR capabilities and threat containment developed by Proficio. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security.

