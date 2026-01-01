Todyl Managed eXtended Detection & Response Description

Todyl Managed eXtended Detection & Response (MXDR) is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security operations center capabilities. The service delivers continuous monitoring and threat detection across endpoints, networks, and user identities. The platform includes identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities to protect against identity-based attacks such as adversary-in-the-middle and account takeover attempts. Detection engineers continuously update and tune detection rules, including an Anomaly Detection Framework, global SASE, and EDR rules. Each customer is assigned a Detection and Response Account Manager (DRAM) with at least 5 years of cybersecurity experience to coordinate real-time threat response and strategic security initiatives. The service provides access to security analysts through multiple communication channels including Slack, Teams, and email. The platform offers operational transparency through a portal where partners can view all open cases with detailed event context and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. The service includes proactive threat hunting, incident response with recommended and one-click response actions, and regular strategic planning sessions on a monthly or quarterly basis. MXDR integrates with the Todyl unified security platform, which consolidates endpoint, network, and user protection capabilities. The service is designed to provide enterprise-level security operations without the overhead of building and maintaining an in-house SOC.