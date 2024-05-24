UncommonX MDR for Financial Services Logo

UncommonX MDR for Financial Services

by UncommonX

MDR service for financial institutions with 24/7 SOC and exposure mgmt.

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Nist
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations1 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

UncommonX MDR for Financial Services Description

UncommonX MDR for Financial Services is a managed detection and response solution designed for banks, credit unions, insurance firms, and fintech companies. The service provides continuous threat monitoring and remediation through a 24/7 managed Security Operations Center staffed by US-based cybersecurity professionals. The solution is built on a patented Exposure Management Platform that maps and monitors financial infrastructure including payment systems, trading platforms, third-party connections, and cloud services. The platform delivers real-time visibility into network assets, shadow IT, and vulnerabilities across the organization's digital environment. The service uses NIST and other cybersecurity frameworks to identify, organize, and analyze risks, providing real-time risk ratings for the entire network. The platform employs agentless integration to connect with financial IT environments without requiring software agents on devices, enabling deployment within hours. Pricing is scaled based on endpoint count and vulnerability scanning frequency, with packages available for institutions ranging from small community banks to large multinational investment firms. The base package starts at $5,000 per month for up to 500 endpoints and includes the platform dashboard, agentless discovery, real-time alerts, 24/7 SOC, monthly reporting, and annual vulnerability scanning. Higher-tier packages add threat hunting and quarterly vulnerability scans.

UncommonX MDR for Financial Services FAQ

Common questions about UncommonX MDR for Financial Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UncommonX MDR for Financial Services is MDR service for financial institutions with 24/7 SOC and exposure mgmt. developed by UncommonX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with NIST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Vulneri SOC Logo
Vulneri SOC

Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox