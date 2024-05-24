UncommonX MDR for Financial Services
MDR service for financial institutions with 24/7 SOC and exposure mgmt.
UncommonX MDR for Financial Services
MDR service for financial institutions with 24/7 SOC and exposure mgmt.
UncommonX MDR for Financial Services Description
UncommonX MDR for Financial Services is a managed detection and response solution designed for banks, credit unions, insurance firms, and fintech companies. The service provides continuous threat monitoring and remediation through a 24/7 managed Security Operations Center staffed by US-based cybersecurity professionals. The solution is built on a patented Exposure Management Platform that maps and monitors financial infrastructure including payment systems, trading platforms, third-party connections, and cloud services. The platform delivers real-time visibility into network assets, shadow IT, and vulnerabilities across the organization's digital environment. The service uses NIST and other cybersecurity frameworks to identify, organize, and analyze risks, providing real-time risk ratings for the entire network. The platform employs agentless integration to connect with financial IT environments without requiring software agents on devices, enabling deployment within hours. Pricing is scaled based on endpoint count and vulnerability scanning frequency, with packages available for institutions ranging from small community banks to large multinational investment firms. The base package starts at $5,000 per month for up to 500 endpoints and includes the platform dashboard, agentless discovery, real-time alerts, 24/7 SOC, monthly reporting, and annual vulnerability scanning. Higher-tier packages add threat hunting and quarterly vulnerability scans.
UncommonX MDR for Financial Services FAQ
Common questions about UncommonX MDR for Financial Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UncommonX MDR for Financial Services is MDR service for financial institutions with 24/7 SOC and exposure mgmt. developed by UncommonX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with NIST.
ALTERNATIVES
Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection.
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