Proficio Agentic AI SOC
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and automated response
Proficio Agentic AI SOC
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and automated response
Proficio Agentic AI SOC Description
Proficio Agentic AI SOC is a managed detection and response service that combines autonomous AI-powered threat detection with 24/7 security operations center monitoring. The platform provides continuous monitoring across IT environments with hosted SIEM and XDR capabilities. The service includes ProSOC, which delivers SOC-as-a-Service with AI-driven automation, and Active Defense Response for automated threat containment. The platform monitors over 100 log sources and security devices, detecting threats in under 30 minutes and containing them in under 20 minutes according to the vendor. Additional capabilities include Cyber Exposure Monitoring for dark web surveillance of compromised data, and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management that uses AI to prioritize vulnerabilities. The platform provides cybersecurity business intelligence through AI-enhanced analytics and reporting. The service addresses security operations challenges including alert fatigue, false positive reduction, compliance monitoring, and threat prioritization. It supports organizations in maintaining continuous compliance with industry standards through AI-powered monitoring and reporting capabilities. Proficio's approach combines autonomous AI agents with human security expertise to deliver threat detection, investigation, and response services without requiring organizations to build in-house security operations centers.
Proficio Agentic AI SOC FAQ
Common questions about Proficio Agentic AI SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Proficio Agentic AI SOC is AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and automated response developed by Proficio. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership