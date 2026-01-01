Proficio Agentic AI SOC Description

Proficio Agentic AI SOC is a managed detection and response service that combines autonomous AI-powered threat detection with 24/7 security operations center monitoring. The platform provides continuous monitoring across IT environments with hosted SIEM and XDR capabilities. The service includes ProSOC, which delivers SOC-as-a-Service with AI-driven automation, and Active Defense Response for automated threat containment. The platform monitors over 100 log sources and security devices, detecting threats in under 30 minutes and containing them in under 20 minutes according to the vendor. Additional capabilities include Cyber Exposure Monitoring for dark web surveillance of compromised data, and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management that uses AI to prioritize vulnerabilities. The platform provides cybersecurity business intelligence through AI-enhanced analytics and reporting. The service addresses security operations challenges including alert fatigue, false positive reduction, compliance monitoring, and threat prioritization. It supports organizations in maintaining continuous compliance with industry standards through AI-powered monitoring and reporting capabilities. Proficio's approach combines autonomous AI agents with human security expertise to deliver threat detection, investigation, and response services without requiring organizations to build in-house security operations centers.