Lumifi Network Detection & Response (NDR)
Lumifi Network Detection & Response (NDR)
Lumifi Network Detection & Response (NDR) Description
Lumifi Network Detection & Response (NDR) is a managed security service that monitors network traffic for signs of unauthorized behavior and malicious activity. The service operates through a co-managed model where data is stored in client environments and accessed remotely by Lumifi's security operations team. The service is part of the SOC Visibility Triad approach, designed to work alongside Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms. Lumifi's NDR offering addresses common deployment challenges including complexity, high costs, data overload, and false positives through managed service delivery. The service is delivered by a 24/7/365 US-based Security Operations Center staffed by personnel with military and Department of Defense backgrounds. The team handles deployment, integration, monitoring, and tuning of NDR solutions on behalf of clients. Lumifi provides pre-built threat flows that can be customized according to business requirements. The service includes continuous updates to threat detection capabilities through a dedicated content team that tracks current threats and trends. The vendor-agnostic approach allows integration with various network components and security tools. The company maintains SOC 2 Type 2 certification and is CMMC ready and NIST 800-171 compliant, supporting clients with regulatory compliance requirements. The service provides visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including on-premises, cloud, and virtualized networks.
