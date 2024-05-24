Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response Logo

Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response

24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring

Security Operations Commercial
0

Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response Description

Talanos Cybersecurity provides managed detection and response services with continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service operates around the clock to detect and address security threats for organizations that lack in-house cybersecurity resources or expertise. The platform monitors both external threats and insider threats by analyzing the behavior patterns of authorized and privileged users. It incorporates identity context into security monitoring by integrating analytics from Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platforms into SIEM systems. This approach adds identity context to endpoint transactions, enabling detection of fraud, unintentional insider exploitation, and advanced persistent threats. The service includes security engineering capabilities that tailor security solutions to organizational requirements, integrate diverse security controls across technology stacks, and identify weaknesses proactively. Automation is used to streamline security operations and accelerate threat detection and response processes. Talanos holds certifications including CREST, Cyber Essentials, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001. The company provides services for organizations facing challenges such as cybersecurity skills gaps, the need for 24/7 monitoring, and measuring the effectiveness of deployed security controls. The service also offers emergency incident response capabilities available 24/7 for breach situations.

Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response FAQ

Common questions about Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response is 24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring developed by Talanos Cybersecurity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Identity And Access Management, Incident Response.

