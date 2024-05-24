Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response
24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring
Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response
24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring
Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response Description
Talanos Cybersecurity provides managed detection and response services with continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service operates around the clock to detect and address security threats for organizations that lack in-house cybersecurity resources or expertise. The platform monitors both external threats and insider threats by analyzing the behavior patterns of authorized and privileged users. It incorporates identity context into security monitoring by integrating analytics from Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platforms into SIEM systems. This approach adds identity context to endpoint transactions, enabling detection of fraud, unintentional insider exploitation, and advanced persistent threats. The service includes security engineering capabilities that tailor security solutions to organizational requirements, integrate diverse security controls across technology stacks, and identify weaknesses proactively. Automation is used to streamline security operations and accelerate threat detection and response processes. Talanos holds certifications including CREST, Cyber Essentials, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001. The company provides services for organizations facing challenges such as cybersecurity skills gaps, the need for 24/7 monitoring, and measuring the effectiveness of deployed security controls. The service also offers emergency incident response capabilities available 24/7 for breach situations.
Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response FAQ
Common questions about Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response is 24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring developed by Talanos Cybersecurity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Identity And Access Management, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox