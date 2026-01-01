Quorum Cyber Emergency MDR Description

Quorum Cyber Emergency MDR is a time-limited managed detection and response service designed for organizations experiencing active cyber security incidents or impending cyber-attacks. The service focuses on detecting, mitigating, and protecting against specific threats, threat actors, or campaigns rather than serving as a long-term security solution. The service provides 24x7 security monitoring, incident detection, and response capabilities to contain and eradicate specific threat actors. It enables internal teams to focus on recovery activities while Quorum Cyber's team handles threat management and protection against the adversary's tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Emergency MDR includes proactive detection and response to retaliatory attacks or re-infections, with the goal of moving organizations from a vulnerable state to a secure state. The service typically runs for several months and is accessible through emergency contact numbers for immediate response. Customers receive access to Clarity, a real-time customer portal that provides visibility into incidents and response activities 24x7. Quorum Cyber operates as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and collaborates with the Microsoft Detection and Response Team (DART) on security incidents including ransomware attacks, supply chain compromises, and advanced persistent threats. The service is positioned as an emergency response offering distinct from long-term managed security services, with a specific focus on rapid containment and threat eradication during active incidents.