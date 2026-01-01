LevelBlue Managed Detection and Response
LevelBlue Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service is delivered by security operations teams that monitor customer environments for security threats and incidents. The service includes 24/7 incident response assistance through global hotlines covering Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore regions. Organizations experiencing security breaches can access immediate incident response support through dedicated contact channels. LevelBlue operates security operations platforms including USM Anywhere and the Fusion Platform for security visibility and control. The company recently completed the acquisition of Cybereason to expand its MDR and XDR capabilities. The service is supported by SpiderLabs, which consists of global security researchers, ethical hackers, and incident responders who provide threat intelligence and research capabilities. The offering integrates with LevelBlue's broader security services portfolio including managed cloud security, email security, data security, and network infrastructure security. The service provides access to security resources through Security Colony and includes exposure management capabilities. Organizations can leverage the service for continuous security monitoring, threat detection, incident investigation, and response coordination across their security infrastructure.
