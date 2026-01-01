UltraViolet Cyber Security-as-Code Description

UltraViolet Cyber Security-as-Code is a platform that combines defensive and offensive security operations into a unified system. The platform provides continuous monitoring across attack surfaces with automated investigation capabilities and delivers a consolidated view of risk to security operations teams. The solution integrates red team and blue team activities to enable organizations to identify and address vulnerabilities in real-time rather than weeks after discovery. The platform includes built-in advanced attack simulation designed to identify vulnerabilities before adversaries exploit them. The platform offers multiple managed security services including 24x7x365 Security Event Monitoring, Managed Detection and Response, Continuous Penetration Testing, traditional Penetration Testing, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Dedicated Defense resources. Additional services include SOC as a Service with continuous monitoring and investigation, and Security Technology Management for vulnerability detection and reporting. The system aims to align data, technology, and personnel to establish SOC processes that enable consistent response to attacks and newly discovered vulnerabilities. The platform is designed to enable security teams to respond at machine speed through automation and unified operations.