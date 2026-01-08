GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)
24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) Description
GoSecure Titan Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is a managed security service that provides continuous threat detection and incident response capabilities. The service operates around the clock to monitor and respond to security threats across an organization's environment. The platform combines the GoSecure Titan Platform with managed security services and professional consulting. The Titan Platform consolidates security data from multiple sources into a centralized system, providing visibility across the organization's security infrastructure with customizable views. The MXDR service includes threat detection, incident response, and mitigation capabilities delivered by security analysts and consultants. The service aims to help organizations detect threats, respond to incidents, and improve their overall security posture through expert guidance. GoSecure also offers professional security services as part of their portfolio, which includes consulting to help organizations improve cybersecurity maturity, elevate security posture, and resolve security incidents. The company partners with security vendors to integrate their platform with existing security tools and infrastructure.
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) is 24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting developed by GoSecure. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.
