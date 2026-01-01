Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services
24x7 MDR service providing threat detection, response, and hunting capabilities
Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services
24x7 MDR service providing threat detection, response, and hunting capabilities
Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services Description
Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services provides organizations with outsourced threat detection, response, and mitigation capabilities. The service operates on a 24x7 basis, offering continuous monitoring across technology stacks with flexible security monitoring windows including round-the-clock and business hours options. The service combines human expertise with threat intelligence and advanced technologies to identify and neutralize cyber threats. It includes proactive threat hunting activities that go beyond reactive alert responses to identify potential threats before they manifest into attacks. The MDR service integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, EDR, and endpoint protection solutions to provide a consolidated security framework. It offers advanced content and data analytics to reduce false positives and improve detection accuracy. Key capabilities include rapid incident response and containment, continuous network and endpoint monitoring, and compliance reporting aligned with regulatory requirements. The service provides actionable insights and recommendations based on incident analysis and historical data to support continuous security improvement. The solution addresses challenges related to evolving threat landscapes including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), talent shortages in cybersecurity, escalating security costs, and business continuity concerns. It provides access to trained security professionals with expertise in threat detection, incident response, and cybersecurity best practices. The service is available to organizations across India, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Americas.
Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services FAQ
Common questions about Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services is 24x7 MDR service providing threat detection, response, and hunting capabilities developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, EDR, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership