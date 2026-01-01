Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services Description

Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services provides organizations with outsourced threat detection, response, and mitigation capabilities. The service operates on a 24x7 basis, offering continuous monitoring across technology stacks with flexible security monitoring windows including round-the-clock and business hours options. The service combines human expertise with threat intelligence and advanced technologies to identify and neutralize cyber threats. It includes proactive threat hunting activities that go beyond reactive alert responses to identify potential threats before they manifest into attacks. The MDR service integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, EDR, and endpoint protection solutions to provide a consolidated security framework. It offers advanced content and data analytics to reduce false positives and improve detection accuracy. Key capabilities include rapid incident response and containment, continuous network and endpoint monitoring, and compliance reporting aligned with regulatory requirements. The service provides actionable insights and recommendations based on incident analysis and historical data to support continuous security improvement. The solution addresses challenges related to evolving threat landscapes including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), talent shortages in cybersecurity, escalating security costs, and business continuity concerns. It provides access to trained security professionals with expertise in threat detection, incident response, and cybersecurity best practices. The service is available to organizations across India, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Americas.