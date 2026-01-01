Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend Logo

Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring

Security Operations
Commercial
Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend Description

Clarity Extend is a managed detection and response service operated by Quorum Cyber's Security Operations Centre. The service provides continuous monitoring, detection, and response capabilities for cyber incidents across Microsoft environments and third-party technologies. The SOC team consists of analysts who monitor customer environments continuously, supported by dedicated Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting teams. The service includes expanded threat visibility across digital ecosystems with data ingestion from Microsoft and third-party connectors including Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. Clarity Extend is built on Microsoft Sentinel and combines human analysis with artificial intelligence for detection and response activities. The service includes incident response capabilities from an NCSC Assured Service Provider, along with Microsoft Sentinel health and ingestion management to maintain cost-effective configurations. Customers receive regular service reporting on security posture improvements and have access to the Clarity customer platform for real-time incident visibility. The service includes detection capability optimization and maintenance to address evolving threats, along with automation features for efficient response operations. The offering provides global, geographic, and industry-specific threat hunting capabilities. It is designed for organizations seeking to outsource security operations without building internal cybersecurity teams.

Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend FAQ

Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend is Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring developed by Quorum Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Incident Response.

