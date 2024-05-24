Red Canary AI Agents
AI-powered agents for automated security investigation and threat triage
Red Canary AI Agents
AI-powered agents for automated security investigation and threat triage
Red Canary AI Agents Description
Red Canary AI Agents is a security operations platform that uses AI-powered agents to automate threat investigation, triage, and analysis tasks. The system employs multiple specialized agents that work across different security domains including identity threat detection, cloud security, email security, and endpoint protection. The platform includes investigation agents that perform alert enrichment, authentication research, reputation analysis, and device compliance checks. Email triage agents evaluate phishing indicators, while threat analysis agents provide summaries and recommendations for containment. User behavior agents analyze login patterns and compare real-time activity against historical baselines to identify anomalies. The AI agents integrate with various security platforms to investigate and triage alerts from sources including CrowdStrike Falcon Identity, Microsoft Entra Identity Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, Okta Workforce Identity, Cisco Duo, AWS GuardDuty, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, SentinelOne, and Microsoft Sentinel. The agents are designed to operate with human oversight, combining AI automation with expert-crafted standard operating procedures. The system provides contextual threat intelligence, generates investigation reports, and offers actionable response plans for containment and remediation. The platform aims to reduce triage and notification time while maintaining high threat detection accuracy.
Red Canary AI Agents FAQ
Common questions about Red Canary AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Red Canary AI Agents is AI-powered agents for automated security investigation and threat triage developed by Red Canary. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
ALTERNATIVES
Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response
24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting
MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities
Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response
AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox