24x7 MDR (Sophos) Description

The page content indicates a "No Results Found" error, suggesting the requested page for Intralan's 24x7 MDR Sophos service could not be located. Based on the URL structure, this appears to be a managed detection and response service offering that leverages Sophos technology to provide continuous security monitoring and threat response capabilities. MDR services typically combine technology platforms with human expertise to monitor networks, endpoints, and other IT infrastructure for security threats on a continuous basis. These services generally include threat detection, incident investigation, and response activities performed by security analysts. The 24x7 designation suggests round-the-clock monitoring and response capabilities. Sophos-based MDR solutions typically utilize Sophos security products as the underlying technology platform, which may include endpoint protection, network security, and other security tools. The managed service component means that security operations are handled by a team of analysts rather than requiring in-house resources. Without access to the actual page content describing the specific service features, capabilities, and integrations, it is not possible to provide detailed information about what this particular offering includes, its pricing structure, or how it integrates with other security tools and platforms.