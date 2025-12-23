Netenrich Adaptive MDR Description

Netenrich Adaptive MDR is a managed detection and response service that combines AI-powered security operations with Google SecOps technology. The platform provides unified visibility across SecOps, DevOps, and CloudOps environments, enabling organizations to monitor security from CI/CD pipelines to APIs. The service uses adaptive AI for behavioral and relationship-based threat detection rather than relying solely on static rules. It incorporates threat intelligence from Mandiant and Google to identify threats and reduce risk. The platform includes built-in SOAR capabilities for automating playbooks, workflows, and response actions. Netenrich Adaptive MDR consolidates security operations by reducing the number of required playbooks and manual interventions. The service provides real-time dashboards and 24/7 support from detection and investigation teams. It is designed to work with existing security tools and can be deployed across cloud and hybrid environments. The platform leverages Google's security infrastructure, including Gemini AI and Google SecOps stack, to deliver cloud-native security operations. Organizations can use the service to migrate from other SIEM platforms to Google SecOps while maintaining continuous detection and automated response capabilities.