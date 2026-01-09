TENEX Incident Response
AI-driven MDR service with automated incident response and threat detection
TENEX Incident Response Description
TENEX Incident Response is a managed detection and response service that combines AI-driven threat detection with automated response capabilities. The service provides rapid containment and resolution of cybersecurity incidents to minimize operational downtime and business impact. The platform offers three service tiers: Core Security Platform (Google Cloud Security Platform management), Advanced Oversight (threat monitoring and detection), and Comprehensive MDR (24/7 monitoring with full incident response). The service leverages Google Security Operations (SecOps) platform as its foundation. Key capabilities include AI-enhanced threat detection for real-time threat neutralization, automated containment and response playbooks, and continuous monitoring. The service provides deployment, onboarding, content detection development, and playbook creation. Advanced tiers add human and AI threat hunting, regular detection reviews and tuning, and advisory support on emerging threats. The comprehensive MDR tier includes 24/7/365 monitoring, AI and human-led triage and remediation, incident response and threat neutralization, automated containment workflows, and post-incident reporting and analysis. The platform orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools to streamline detection, response, and mitigation processes.
