TENEX Incident Response Logo

TENEX Incident Response

AI-driven MDR service with automated incident response and threat detection

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if TENEX Incident Response is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

TENEX Incident Response Description

TENEX Incident Response is a managed detection and response service that combines AI-driven threat detection with automated response capabilities. The service provides rapid containment and resolution of cybersecurity incidents to minimize operational downtime and business impact. The platform offers three service tiers: Core Security Platform (Google Cloud Security Platform management), Advanced Oversight (threat monitoring and detection), and Comprehensive MDR (24/7 monitoring with full incident response). The service leverages Google Security Operations (SecOps) platform as its foundation. Key capabilities include AI-enhanced threat detection for real-time threat neutralization, automated containment and response playbooks, and continuous monitoring. The service provides deployment, onboarding, content detection development, and playbook creation. Advanced tiers add human and AI threat hunting, regular detection reviews and tuning, and advisory support on emerging threats. The comprehensive MDR tier includes 24/7/365 monitoring, AI and human-led triage and remediation, incident response and threat neutralization, automated containment workflows, and post-incident reporting and analysis. The platform orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools to streamline detection, response, and mitigation processes.

TENEX Incident Response FAQ

Common questions about TENEX Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TENEX Incident Response is AI-driven MDR service with automated incident response and threat detection developed by TENEX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, AI Powered Security, Threat Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →