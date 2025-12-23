Todyl Unified Platform
Todyl Unified Platform Description
Todyl Unified Platform is a cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. The platform consolidates multiple security functions into a single interface for threat detection, risk management, and compliance. The platform includes five primary components: - SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) for network protection and secure connectivity - Endpoint Security for consolidated endpoint protection - SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) for centralized threat detection and compliance monitoring - MXDR (Managed Extended Detection and Response) providing 24/7 expert-led detection and response services - GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) for compliance and risk management Todyl operates on a channel-only business model, exclusively serving MSPs and IT service providers without competing with partners. The platform provides a single-pane-of-glass management interface with reporting capabilities. The MXDR service includes detection engineers who provide active threat response support. The platform aims to reduce the number of security tools required per endpoint, streamlining onboarding and offboarding processes for managed clients. Todyl includes dedicated channel support resources covering go-to-market, technical, and security assistance for partner organizations.
Todyl Unified Platform FAQ
Common questions about Todyl Unified Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
