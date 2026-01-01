DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response Logo

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with proactive threat hunting and proprietary threat intelligence

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response Description

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces. The service combines proprietary threat intelligence from government, commercial, and proprietary sources with offensive security testing and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities before exploitation. The platform offers real-time automated response capabilities with detection times measured in minutes rather than days or weeks. DeepSeas employs veteran-led security teams to conduct active threat hunting and incident response operations. The service includes industry-specific threat intelligence contextualization and automated detection logic deployment. DeepSeas MDR provides flexible engagement models including remote, dedicated, or hybrid deployments that scale with organizational needs. The service monitors and tests across multiple domains with complete attack surface coverage. The platform integrates vulnerability management and incident response capabilities into a single offering. The service reports measurable outcomes including 77% reduction in phishing incidents, 90% reduction in critical severity incidents, and 54% reduction in high severity incidents within the first month of deployment. DeepSeas positions itself as a proactive alternative to traditional reactive MDR services by discovering vulnerabilities through offensive security testing before attackers can exploit them.

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response is MDR service with proactive threat hunting and proprietary threat intelligence developed by DeepSeas. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →