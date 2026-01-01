DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response Description

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces. The service combines proprietary threat intelligence from government, commercial, and proprietary sources with offensive security testing and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities before exploitation. The platform offers real-time automated response capabilities with detection times measured in minutes rather than days or weeks. DeepSeas employs veteran-led security teams to conduct active threat hunting and incident response operations. The service includes industry-specific threat intelligence contextualization and automated detection logic deployment. DeepSeas MDR provides flexible engagement models including remote, dedicated, or hybrid deployments that scale with organizational needs. The service monitors and tests across multiple domains with complete attack surface coverage. The platform integrates vulnerability management and incident response capabilities into a single offering. The service reports measurable outcomes including 77% reduction in phishing incidents, 90% reduction in critical severity incidents, and 54% reduction in high severity incidents within the first month of deployment. DeepSeas positions itself as a proactive alternative to traditional reactive MDR services by discovering vulnerabilities through offensive security testing before attackers can exploit them.