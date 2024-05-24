OpenText Threat Detection
Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR
OpenText Threat Detection
Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR
OpenText Threat Detection Description
OpenText Threat Detection is a comprehensive security platform that combines multiple threat prevention and detection capabilities into an integrated solution. The platform addresses cyber threats through several components working together. The solution includes endpoint protection that stops malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks using real-time threat intelligence and cloud-based architecture. It provides automated prevention, monitoring, and remote management capabilities for endpoint security. The platform features endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities delivered through a cloud-native security operations platform. This includes a cloud SIEM, automated response workflows, and extended threat detection across digital environments to reduce dwell time and accelerate recovery. DNS protection functionality monitors DNS traffic to block threats before they reach the network. It uses dynamic DNS server detection and process-level enforcement to prevent malware spread, data exfiltration, and access to malicious domains and Command & Control servers. Security awareness training is included to reduce human error through personalized, cloud-native training content. The training uses phishing simulations, engaging modules, and automated delivery to educate employees on recognizing and avoiding cyber threats. Managed detection and response (MDR) services provide 24/7/365 threat monitoring, expert-led threat hunting, and rapid remediation support. The MDR service integrates SIEM and SOAR capabilities with real-time visibility, automated response workflows, and contextual threat intelligence.
OpenText Threat Detection FAQ
Common questions about OpenText Threat Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OpenText Threat Detection is Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR developed by OpenText Cybersecurity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention.
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