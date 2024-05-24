Intersec DNS Layer Security Monitoring Service Description

Intersec DNS Layer Security Monitoring Service is a managed detection and response offering that monitors DNS traffic to identify and block malicious activity. The service analyzes DNS requests and IP connections to detect anomalous behavior indicative of cyberattacks. The service monitors for DNS-based attack techniques including DNS tunneling and DNS beaconing, which are commonly used in malware, ransomware, phishing, and command-and-control communications. It provides detection capabilities for identifying compromised internal systems and blocking connections to attacker infrastructure. The service covers DNS monitoring across an organization's entire infrastructure, including servers, remote laptops, remote offices, and mobile devices. It monitors both on-premises and externally hosted DNS servers. Monitoring capabilities include tracking DNS server response times across various locations, monitoring record types for availability, and verifying that DNS record names match search values. The service provides custom scan frequencies and automatic alerts for detected issues. When threats or issues are identified, the service includes remediation capabilities to troubleshoot and resolve problems such as configuration errors and security issues. Real-time fixes are implemented when threats are detected to block malicious DNS connections and prevent potential compromises.