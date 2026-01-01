Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint
Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response
Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint
Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response
Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint Description
ProSOC MDR for Endpoint is a managed endpoint detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring and protection for network endpoints. The service operates 24/7 to detect and respond to threats targeting devices across corporate networks, remote work environments, and BYOD setups. The service includes real-time dashboards that provide visibility into endpoint status and security posture. When threats are detected, the system can automatically quarantine compromised devices and provide remediation guidance. Threat detection is aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify known attack methods and techniques. The service tracks and inventories all endpoints on the network to reduce unknown or unmanaged devices. It monitors software versions and patch levels to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements such as PCI, HIPAA, and SOX. Monthly review calls and custom reporting capabilities support compliance documentation needs. ProSOC MDR leverages client EDR tools to conduct forensic investigations when incidents occur. The service includes vulnerability management capabilities with prioritized remediation based on criticality. Automated patch management can be implemented where feasible through a centralized platform. The Active Defense Response technology provides automated containment by isolating devices from the network, blocking malicious processes, and removing artifacts through a centralized console. The service follows ITIL-aligned service management practices and includes swift deployment of new EDR agents as networks expand.
Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint FAQ
Common questions about Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint is Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response developed by Proficio. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Compliance, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership