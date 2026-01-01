Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint Logo

Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response

Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint Description

ProSOC MDR for Endpoint is a managed endpoint detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring and protection for network endpoints. The service operates 24/7 to detect and respond to threats targeting devices across corporate networks, remote work environments, and BYOD setups. The service includes real-time dashboards that provide visibility into endpoint status and security posture. When threats are detected, the system can automatically quarantine compromised devices and provide remediation guidance. Threat detection is aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify known attack methods and techniques. The service tracks and inventories all endpoints on the network to reduce unknown or unmanaged devices. It monitors software versions and patch levels to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements such as PCI, HIPAA, and SOX. Monthly review calls and custom reporting capabilities support compliance documentation needs. ProSOC MDR leverages client EDR tools to conduct forensic investigations when incidents occur. The service includes vulnerability management capabilities with prioritized remediation based on criticality. Automated patch management can be implemented where feasible through a centralized platform. The Active Defense Response technology provides automated containment by isolating devices from the network, blocking malicious processes, and removing artifacts through a centralized console. The service follows ITIL-aligned service management practices and includes swift deployment of new EDR agents as networks expand.

Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint is Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response developed by Proficio. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Compliance, Endpoint Security.

