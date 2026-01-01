Cynet CyOps Description

Cynet CyOps is a managed detection and response service that provides 24x7 security monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service operates as an extension of internal security teams, with in-house threat analysts and security experts who monitor, investigate, and respond to threats in real-time. The service offers multiple tiers including Collaborative CyOps, ProActive CyOps, and Platinum Care. Collaborative CyOps provides continuous threat monitoring, alert triage, and threat hunting with customer approval required for response actions. ProActive CyOps removes approval delays by executing pre-approved containment actions automatically. Platinum Care includes an assigned analyst, monthly reviews, and best practice assessments. CyOps analysts leverage AI-driven detection that autonomously identifies and mitigates over 90% of threats, with human validation for accuracy. The service maintains a 1:100,000 analyst-to-endpoint efficiency ratio. Detection occurs in under 5 minutes with response in under 10 minutes. The service includes incident response capabilities with no retainer fees, featuring assigned IR project managers, daily updates, and detailed reporting with indicators of compromise. Analysts perform attack investigations, provide remediation plans, and execute containment actions such as host isolation and user disablement for Active Directory and Microsoft 365 accounts. Additional capabilities include on-demand file analysis, threat hunting using investigation tools and threat intelligence feeds, alert tuning to reduce false positives, and credential theft monitoring.