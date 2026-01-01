SharkStriker Managed Detection and Response Description

SharkStriker Managed Detection and Response is a service that provides continuous security monitoring and threat management across networks, endpoints, servers, identities, and cloud environments. The service operates through a multi-tenant, vendor-agnostic platform called STRIEGO that integrates with existing security infrastructure. The service includes 24x7 SOC monitoring with proactive threat hunting and file integrity monitoring. Detection capabilities utilize SOAR-based automated behavioral analysis, extended visibility across infrastructure, and threat intelligence feeds. Investigation features include alert analysis, contextual analysis, expert-based threat triage, and root cause analysis. Response capabilities include unmetered incident response with hands-on remediation. Compliance features encompass automated CIS-based assessments, file integrity monitoring, log management, vulnerability management, and security awareness training. The platform provides real-time dashboards for visibility and control across IT infrastructure. The service addresses challenges including cybersecurity skills gaps, rising solution complexity, multi-vendor dependencies, limited visibility, evolving threats, and compliance costs. Deployment is designed for quick implementation without commissioning charges. The service works with security solutions from multiple vendors and is positioned for mid-sized to enterprise organizations seeking to extend their security operations capabilities.