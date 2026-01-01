Reveald ManagedDetection and Response Description

Reveald Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides detection and response capabilities for CrowdStrike Falcon, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoint security platforms. The service is delivered through Reveald's Cyber Fusion Center and operates on a 24/7/365 basis. The service follows a structured approach across five phases: Prepare, Monitor, Respond, Optimize, and Manage. During the preparation phase, the service includes onboarding, planning, agent deployment, policy configuration, and integration implementation. The monitoring phase incorporates proactive threat hunting driven by integrated threat intelligence, leveraging Trellix Insights and CrowdStrike Falcon Overwatch, along with alert triage and investigation. Response capabilities include hands-on containment and remediation of threats in real time, with immediate notifications and detailed incident reports delivered through multiple channels including the Epiphany console. The optimization phase provides ongoing health checks to ensure agents are updated and policies are properly configured. The management phase includes regular reporting, review meetings, troubleshooting, and support. The service consolidates tools and vendors while providing visibility across the full set of endpoint security modules. Reveald's analysts handle deployment, configuration, tuning, and optimization of the endpoint security environment, combining threat intelligence, monitoring, and response capabilities with custom threat hunting, real-time analysis, and remediation strategies.