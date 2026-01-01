Reveald ManagedDetection and Response
MDR service for CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoints with 24/7 monitoring
Reveald ManagedDetection and Response
MDR service for CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoints with 24/7 monitoring
Reveald ManagedDetection and Response Description
Reveald Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides detection and response capabilities for CrowdStrike Falcon, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoint security platforms. The service is delivered through Reveald's Cyber Fusion Center and operates on a 24/7/365 basis. The service follows a structured approach across five phases: Prepare, Monitor, Respond, Optimize, and Manage. During the preparation phase, the service includes onboarding, planning, agent deployment, policy configuration, and integration implementation. The monitoring phase incorporates proactive threat hunting driven by integrated threat intelligence, leveraging Trellix Insights and CrowdStrike Falcon Overwatch, along with alert triage and investigation. Response capabilities include hands-on containment and remediation of threats in real time, with immediate notifications and detailed incident reports delivered through multiple channels including the Epiphany console. The optimization phase provides ongoing health checks to ensure agents are updated and policies are properly configured. The management phase includes regular reporting, review meetings, troubleshooting, and support. The service consolidates tools and vendors while providing visibility across the full set of endpoint security modules. Reveald's analysts handle deployment, configuration, tuning, and optimization of the endpoint security environment, combining threat intelligence, monitoring, and response capabilities with custom threat hunting, real-time analysis, and remediation strategies.
Reveald ManagedDetection and Response FAQ
Common questions about Reveald ManagedDetection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Reveald ManagedDetection and Response is MDR service for CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoints with 24/7 monitoring developed by Reveald. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership