SilverSky Lightning MxDR Description
SilverSky Lightning MxDR is a managed extended detection and response service that provides 24/7 security operations center monitoring and threat response capabilities. The platform ingests telemetry from over 100 data sources without requiring replacement of existing security technologies. The service includes over 250 behavioral analytic detections designed to identify threats and reduce false positives by 95%. The platform provides visibility across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments with AI-driven threat detection capabilities. Response times target threat resolution in under 15 minutes. The service offers three deployment options: Lightning MxDR Complete, Lightning MxDR Elite, and Lightning MxDR with SilverSky Security Agent. Full EDR protection is available through Cynet Elite or All-in-One agents. The platform features unlimited security alert ingestion with transparent pricing. A global team of security analysts monitors activity, hunts for threats, and responds to events around the clock. The customer portal provides incident investigation details, alert grouping based on business requirements, SOC analyst documentation, and customized response playbooks. Alert impact scores are analyzed based on customer risk profiles, with analysts responding to critical issues continuously.
