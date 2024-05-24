Red Canary Managed Detection and Response Description

Red Canary Managed Detection and Response is a 24x7 security operations service that detects and responds to threats across endpoints, identities, and cloud environments. The service provides continuous monitoring and threat detection with a reported 99+% true positive rate to reduce alert fatigue. The platform integrates with existing security tools and telemetry sources to identify threats including ransomware, malware, credential theft, account compromise, business email compromise, brute force attacks, MFA attacks, misconfigured cloud environments, runtime threats, and data exfiltration attempts. Red Canary MDR includes expert security analysts who investigate alerts and provide actionable insights for incident response. The service offers on-demand adversary insights and collaboration with security experts to help organizations respond to confirmed threats. The platform supports multiple deployment scenarios including augmenting existing security operations centers, providing instant 24x7 SOC capabilities for organizations without dedicated security teams, operationalizing Microsoft security investments, and replacing existing MSSP or MDR providers. Red Canary MDR covers endpoint security, identity threat detection and response, and cloud detection and response across various technology platforms. The service includes threat intelligence capabilities, automation features, and security data lake functionality for centralized security data management.