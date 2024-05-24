ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo

ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

24x7x365 MDR service with expert-led threat monitoring and remediation

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description

ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, investigation, and remediation through a team of security analysts and threat hunters. The service operates around the clock to detect and respond to security incidents. The platform is powered by Malwarebytes technology and includes endpoint protection capabilities with next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability assessment, and patch management functionality. The service is designed for rapid deployment, with implementation timeframes significantly shorter than competing solutions, allowing organizations to become operational within minutes. ThreatDown MDR utilizes a centralized management console called OneView that provides visibility across multiple endpoints and client environments. The platform includes Security Advisor, which uses AI to visualize and optimize security posture. The service is built to address ransomware, malware, lateral movement, and other advanced threats. The solution is available for both direct business customers and managed service providers (MSPs), with specific program offerings for service providers. The platform includes centralized policy management and supports multi-tenant environments for MSP deployments.

ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) FAQ

Common questions about ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is 24x7x365 MDR service with expert-led threat monitoring and remediation developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, EDR, Endpoint Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →