ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description
ThreatDown Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, investigation, and remediation through a team of security analysts and threat hunters. The service operates around the clock to detect and respond to security incidents. The platform is powered by Malwarebytes technology and includes endpoint protection capabilities with next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability assessment, and patch management functionality. The service is designed for rapid deployment, with implementation timeframes significantly shorter than competing solutions, allowing organizations to become operational within minutes. ThreatDown MDR utilizes a centralized management console called OneView that provides visibility across multiple endpoints and client environments. The platform includes Security Advisor, which uses AI to visualize and optimize security posture. The service is built to address ransomware, malware, lateral movement, and other advanced threats. The solution is available for both direct business customers and managed service providers (MSPs), with specific program offerings for service providers. The platform includes centralized policy management and supports multi-tenant environments for MSP deployments.
