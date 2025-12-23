PAGO Networks PAGO MDR Description

PAGO Networks PAGO MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides real-time monitoring of cybersecurity environments and immediate response to potential threats. The service operates through the DeepACT platform, which integrates multiple security tools into a unified interface for security analysts. The MDR service includes endpoint protection through consolidated EPP/EDR solutions covering IT, cloud, data centers, servers, and endpoints. It incorporates AI-based Open XDR capabilities that combine network detection and response (NDR) with network traffic analysis, Active Directory and firewall event integration, and threat detection and response. PAGO MDR offers dark web monitoring with 24/7 surveillance to identify and respond to data leaks. The service includes OT-oriented endpoint protection for operational technology and industrial control systems environments, providing security beyond traditional antivirus solutions. The platform delivers actionable intelligence by filtering alerts to focus on real risks backed by structural analysis and expert judgment. PAGO MDR aims to shift security operations from reactive alert management to proactive threat prevention through deep penetration into security environments and comprehensive defense structures. The service includes a freemium threat detection, response, and cleaning service available through an application process.