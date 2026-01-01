Avertium Fusion MXDR
Avertium Fusion MXDR Description
Avertium Fusion MXDR is a managed detection and response service that combines extended detection and response capabilities with threat intelligence, security assessments, and governance, risk, and compliance functions. The service provides 24/7 monitoring, alerting, and support with active threat hunting capabilities. The platform includes automation and orchestration features with augmented intelligence and predictive analysis through a threat management portal. It supports cloud and hybrid environment integrations with ongoing engineering support. The service incorporates NIST Cybersecurity Framework assessments to develop cyber maturity roadmaps and security threat briefings. Fusion MXDR includes threat exposure analysis through attack surface analysis, visibility studies, vulnerability scanning, and threat intelligence. The service uses Detection as Code content packs and performs platform health checks, updates, and patches. A dedicated account team provides service delivery management, executive sponsorship, and monthly cyber maturity reporting. The platform features a Fusion Engine that integrates various security operations components and includes integrated GRC capabilities. The service aims to provide zero-latency response from threat identification to human response while supporting compliance requirements and continuous cybersecurity protection.
