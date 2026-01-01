Quorum Cyber Clarity Description

Quorum Cyber Clarity is a managed security services platform that provides threat-led cybersecurity services through multiple service tiers. The platform offers managed detection and response capabilities with 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response services through Clarity Defend. Clarity Extend provides enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Cloud environments and third-party technologies across IT ecosystems. Clarity Protect delivers advanced detection and response capabilities to improve security posture. Clarity Data offers managed data security and data loss prevention to protect against cybercriminals, insider threats, and accidental data leakage. The platform emphasizes a proactive, threat-led approach to cybersecurity, focusing on helping organizations build resilience against evolving threats. The service includes continuous monitoring throughout the year and aims to provide structure and pragmatic paths to continuous improvement for organizations. Quorum Cyber positions Clarity as both a customer platform and a suite of managed security services designed to connect cybersecurity initiatives to broader organizational objectives through transparency and specialized expertise.