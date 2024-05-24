Digital Hands Real-World MDR Description

Digital Hands Real-World MDR is a managed detection and response service powered by CyGuard Maestro, an Open-XDR security fabric. The service provides 24/7 threat detection, hunting, and response capabilities delivered by a dedicated security operations team. The platform offers a single-pane-of-glass view for security monitoring and management through the CyGuard Portal. It includes real-time alerting across multiple devices (phone, tablet, desktop) and AI-driven insights combined with SOC expertise. The service provides visibility across SIEM, EDR, firewalls, and other security tools within the existing technology stack. Response capabilities include automated playbooks for threat containment, host and user isolation functions, and rapid intervention to reduce dwell time. The platform supports custom configurations including detections, parsers, and playbooks tailored to specific organizational requirements. The service includes active threat hunting, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration, security posture monitoring, and regular strategy sessions. Reporting features provide visibility into security operations and ROI metrics. The platform is designed to work with existing security infrastructure without requiring replacement of current tools.