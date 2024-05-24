Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Description

Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is an outsourced security service that provides both technology and operational support for threat detection and response. The service handles data ingestion, processing, storage, and response actions across customer environments. The service operates 24/7/365 and monitors cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. It includes continuous threat monitoring with optional SOAR, AI, and machine learning capabilities for detection and response. The platform provides 12 months of hot storage with on-demand access to log data through a client portal. Optiv MDR manages various security technologies including endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and log management solutions. The service includes log source configuration, detection rule installation and optimization, SOAR playbook deployment, and threat intelligence feeds from Optiv's Global Threat Intelligence Center. Response capabilities include EDR, identity, network, and collaboration actions with 10 use cases and matching SOAR playbooks. The service provides 40 hours per year of active defense services for remediation during active attacks. Optional threat hunting services identify activity undetected by existing security tools. Technical Account Management is available as an optional component, providing environment assessments, reviews, and security posture improvement recommendations. The service supports integration with security technologies from over 450 vendor partners.