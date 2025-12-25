Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response Description

Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response is a service that provides continuous security monitoring and response through global Security Operations Centers. The service operates with over 285 security analysts, researchers, and threat hunters who work around the clock to monitor, detect, and respond to cybersecurity threats. The service manages the complete lifecycle of security alerts, analyzing thousands of alerts and reducing them to actionable responses and recommendations. Security analysts assess incidents and take decisive actions through a comprehensive set of Pre-Approved Actions (PAAs) to contain and mitigate threats without requiring customer approval for each step. The service includes root cause and impact analysis for security incidents, providing detailed documentation in post-action reports. Following an incident, the service initiates enhanced monitoring for 72 hours to ensure no similar or related incidents occur. Threat hunting capabilities include continuous monitoring of the dark web for leaked or stolen organizational data, including domains, credentials, intellectual property, brand references, and typo-squatting. The service can also monitor key vendors and strategic partners. When a security incident occurs, a security account manager contacts the designated emergency contact within 30 minutes and maintains communication throughout the incident. Customers receive monthly reporting through an MDR portal that provides insights into security incidents, cybersecurity trends, and remediation guidance. The service includes the Bitdefender security platform as part of the offering, providing endpoint protection and detection capabilities managed by the SOC team.