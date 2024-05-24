Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response Logo

Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response

by Secure Halo

MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring powered by Blackpoint Cyber technology

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Log Management
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Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response Description

Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response is a service that provides continuous monitoring and threat detection through endpoint agent deployment. The service operates through a 24/7 Security Operations Center staffed by analysts, including former U.S. intelligence cyber experts, who monitor client environments and perform active threat hunting. The service includes real-time network and asset visibility, alert visualization, and monitoring of privileged user activities and lateral movements. Upon deployment, clients receive access to a cybersecurity dashboard that displays alerts, alarms, and SOC ticket management. The SOC holds AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 certification and is CJIS Security Policy-ready. The deployment process involves setting up emergency contact profiles, providing client-specific agent download links, completing SOC playbooks for monitored devices, and installing MDR agents on endpoints. The service includes bi-weekly functional reviews during an initial 45-day burn-in period to customize alerting. An optional add-on called LogIC provides intelligent logging with integrated compliance capabilities. LogIC features automatic log capture during agent deployment, system-level logging policy configuration, syslog collector setup, and 365-day log retention. The service includes compliance reporting available on request or monthly basis. The platform leverages collective intelligence from various cybersecurity organizations across public and private sectors, including the Department of Homeland Security, while maintaining client information confidentiality.

Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response is MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring powered by Blackpoint Cyber technology developed by Secure Halo. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management.

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