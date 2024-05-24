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Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response

by Orange Cyberdefense

Managed Detection & Response service by Orange Cyberdefense

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response Description

Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities for organizations. The service operates through Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that monitor customer environments for security threats and incidents. The service includes continuous monitoring of security events, threat detection capabilities, and incident response support. Orange Cyberdefense operates multiple SOCs across different geographic regions to provide coverage for their customers. The MDR service is designed to help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats without requiring them to build and maintain their own security operations capabilities. It provides access to security analysts and threat intelligence resources that can investigate alerts and coordinate response activities. The service integrates with various security technologies deployed in customer environments to collect and analyze security data. Orange Cyberdefense positions this as part of their broader managed services portfolio that includes other security capabilities such as SASE, XDR, and OT security. The MDR offering is targeted at organizations that need 24/7 security monitoring and response capabilities but may lack the internal resources or expertise to operate their own SOC. The service aims to reduce the time to detect and respond to security incidents through continuous monitoring and expert analysis.

Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response FAQ

Common questions about Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response is Managed Detection & Response service by Orange Cyberdefense developed by Orange Cyberdefense. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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