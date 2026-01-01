CybrHawk Command Center Description

CybrHawk Command Center is an autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC) platform that provides continuous security monitoring and incident response capabilities. The platform operates 24x7x365 with severity-based service level agreements. The system combines AI-driven triage with human analyst expertise to handle threat detection, investigation, and incident management. It implements a hunt-to-detection loop methodology where threat hunting hypotheses are converted into repeatable detection use cases. The platform provides executive dashboards that display metrics including mean time to detect (MTTD), mean time to respond (MTTR), security coverage, risk by business unit, and compliance scorecards. Organizations access a customer portal for case management, evidence review, approval workflows, and audit trail documentation. Command Center integrates with the broader CybrHawk platform ecosystem, which includes SIEM capabilities, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Cloud Detection and Response, and the HawkINT threat intelligence platform. The service is positioned as a managed SOC solution that delivers enterprise-grade security operations without requiring organizations to build and maintain their own security operations infrastructure.