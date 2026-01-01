CybrHawk Command Center Logo

CybrHawk Command Center

Autonomous SOC platform with 24x7 monitoring, AI-driven triage, and threat hunting

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybrHawk Command Center Description

CybrHawk Command Center is an autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC) platform that provides continuous security monitoring and incident response capabilities. The platform operates 24x7x365 with severity-based service level agreements. The system combines AI-driven triage with human analyst expertise to handle threat detection, investigation, and incident management. It implements a hunt-to-detection loop methodology where threat hunting hypotheses are converted into repeatable detection use cases. The platform provides executive dashboards that display metrics including mean time to detect (MTTD), mean time to respond (MTTR), security coverage, risk by business unit, and compliance scorecards. Organizations access a customer portal for case management, evidence review, approval workflows, and audit trail documentation. Command Center integrates with the broader CybrHawk platform ecosystem, which includes SIEM capabilities, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Cloud Detection and Response, and the HawkINT threat intelligence platform. The service is positioned as a managed SOC solution that delivers enterprise-grade security operations without requiring organizations to build and maintain their own security operations infrastructure.

CybrHawk Command Center FAQ

Common questions about CybrHawk Command Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybrHawk Command Center is Autonomous SOC platform with 24x7 monitoring, AI-driven triage, and threat hunting developed by CybrHawk. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →