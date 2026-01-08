CSIS Managed Detection & Response Logo

CSIS Managed Detection & Response

MDR service with threat intel, digital risk protection, and incident response

CSIS Managed Detection & Response Description

CSIS Managed Detection & Response is a managed security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat detection capabilities for enterprise networks and endpoints. The service operates on an "assume breach" paradigm, focusing on internal network monitoring with priority on endpoint security. The platform offers multiple service components including managed detection and response, cyber threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and emergency response retainers. The MDR service provides 24/7 monitoring and detection capabilities for organizations seeking to optimize their internal security resources. The cyber threat intelligence component delivers actionable threat intelligence through a team of security researchers and proprietary tools. The digital risk protection service focuses on anti-phishing capabilities to protect organizations with significant online presence, including banks, logistics firms, eCommerce platforms, and government agencies. Emergency response retainers provide round-the-clock access to incident response capabilities, enabling organizations to rapidly respond to security incidents and reinstate business continuity. The service includes incident response expertise for resolving a spectrum of security incidents. CSIS Security Group serves as a trusted adviser to law enforcement, government, business, and media organizations. The company's threat intelligence capabilities have been acknowledged by Gartner Group. The service protects over 500,000 users and mitigates more than 4,500 potential security breaches monthly.

CSIS Managed Detection & Response is MDR service with threat intel, digital risk protection, and incident response developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Endpoint Security.

