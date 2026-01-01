Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response Description

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities for organizations. The service is part of Integrity360's broader portfolio of managed cyber services and operates as a distinct offering alongside their CyberFire MDR product. The service falls under Integrity360's Managed Detection & Response category, which includes multiple MDR variants such as Managed Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Managed Network Detection & Response (NDR), and Managed SIEM. Aegis MDR is positioned as one of several detection and response options available to customers. As a managed service, Aegis MDR is delivered by Integrity360's security operations team and is designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to security threats across their environment. The service is part of a comprehensive security operations offering that addresses challenges including ransomware, expanding attack surfaces, and threat detection and response. The service is offered by Integrity360, an international cybersecurity company based in Ireland that provides managed security services, incident response, compliance and risk assurance, cybersecurity testing, and professional services across multiple regions.