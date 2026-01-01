Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response Logo

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response

Managed Detection & Response service by Integrity360

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response Description

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities for organizations. The service is part of Integrity360's broader portfolio of managed cyber services and operates as a distinct offering alongside their CyberFire MDR product. The service falls under Integrity360's Managed Detection & Response category, which includes multiple MDR variants such as Managed Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Managed Network Detection & Response (NDR), and Managed SIEM. Aegis MDR is positioned as one of several detection and response options available to customers. As a managed service, Aegis MDR is delivered by Integrity360's security operations team and is designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to security threats across their environment. The service is part of a comprehensive security operations offering that addresses challenges including ransomware, expanding attack surfaces, and threat detection and response. The service is offered by Integrity360, an international cybersecurity company based in Ireland that provides managed security services, incident response, compliance and risk assurance, cybersecurity testing, and professional services across multiple regions.

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response FAQ

Common questions about Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response is Managed Detection & Response service by Integrity360 developed by Integrity360. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed Detection Response, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →