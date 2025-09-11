ESET Protect MDR Ultimate 0 Commercial • 15 September 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate is a managed security service that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and 24/7 managed detection and response capabilities. The platform integrates multiple security modules including next-generation antivirus, device control, anti-phishing, and ransomware remediation for endpoints. It extends protection to file servers and mail servers with Exchange security features. Mobile threat defense capabilities cover Android and iOS devices with anti-malware protection and mobile device management functionality. The service includes full disk encryption for compliance requirements and advanced threat defense through cloud-based sandboxing technology. Extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities are delivered through ESET Inspect, providing enhanced threat visibility and investigation tools. The platform includes vulnerability and patch management for operating systems and applications, along with multi-factor authentication for access control. Cloud application protection extends to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. The unified management console is available in both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options. The service provides over 170 built-in reports and custom reporting from more than 1000 data points. MDR Ultimate includes proactive threat hunting services, 24/7 premium support, and access to security experts. Cross-platform support covers Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS operating systems. API integration capabilities enable connectivity with SIEM and SOAR tools, while customizable notifications and single-click management actions support security operations workflows.