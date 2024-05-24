Expel Managed Detection and Response Description

Expel Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides 24x7 security operations center capabilities. The service integrates with existing security tools without requiring agents or infrastructure replacement, supporting over 160 integrations across endpoints, identity, cloud, and network environments. The platform uses Expel Workbench as its operations platform, which provides enriched context, correlated signals, and real-time investigation status for security alerts. The service includes an AI and automation engine called Ruxie that triages security events to reduce alert volume for human analysts. Expel MDR delivers unified detection across multiple attack surfaces by correlating attacker behavior across endpoints, identity systems, cloud environments, and other security tools. The service provides custom detections that work across integrated security technologies. The offering includes human security analysts who investigate alerts, provide remediation guidance, and recommend security posture improvements. The service reports a 13-minute mean time to respond (MTTR) for security incidents. Deployment is designed to be completed in minutes by connecting existing security tools to the Expel platform. The service model focuses on reducing false positives and alert fatigue while providing actionable security intelligence to customer security teams.