Advens mySOC® Description

Advens mySOC is a Managed Detection and Response service that provides 24/7 security operations center capabilities. The service collects and analyzes data from multiple environments including endpoints, cloud, workstations, networks, and operational technology systems through an agnostic Open XDR platform. The platform normalizes and enriches security data using contextual sources such as vulnerability information and asset data, combined with cyber threat intelligence including indicators of compromise and malicious IP addresses. Machine learning algorithms identify and correlate malicious behaviors and processes to reduce false positives. Security analysts monitor the platform continuously, qualifying and prioritizing alerts. The service includes remediation capabilities that can be automated through SOAR functionality with customizable playbooks. A client portal provides visibility into security operations and enables collaboration between analysts and client teams. The service offers flexible deployment models including fully managed "as a Service" or "Bring Your Own Stack" configurations. Analysts work with client organizations to define surveillance plans, technology roadmaps, and configurable reporting. The platform supports data analytics for ingesting and correlating security data with behavioral analysis and threat intelligence enrichment.