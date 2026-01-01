SharkStriker STRIEGO Description

SharkStriker STRIEGO is a unified cybersecurity platform that provides managed detection and response services through a multi-tenant architecture. The platform integrates multiple security solutions into a centralized interface for real-time visibility and management. STRIEGO consists of four main centers: - Customer Center for tracking security posture with real-time insights - Partner Center for managing multiple customer security environments - Command Center for operational security management - Compliance Center for end-to-end compliance management The platform offers 24/7 threat hunting and monitoring services backed by cybersecurity and compliance experts. It provides automated CIS-based posture assessments, vulnerability management, and customizable reports aligned with regulatory standards. STRIEGO connects existing security solutions from multiple vendors into a single unified platform, eliminating the need to manage disparate tools. The service includes rapid deployment without specialized software requirements, with no additional charges for deployment, installation, or configuration. The platform uses AI-powered protection and integrates with Gartner and Forrester Wave recognized technologies to secure endpoints, servers, networks, identities, and cloud environments. Pricing is asset-based rather than volume-based, allowing organizations to scale as they grow. Services include incident response support, ransomware readiness assessment, SOC team building assistance, and compliance gap identification across cloud, network, identity, and endpoint infrastructure.