CybrHawk Blue Team is a managed detection and response service that provides security assessment and monitoring capabilities. The service includes a U.S.-based Security Operations Center that monitors customer environments continuously, analyzing telemetry from endpoints, firewalls, cloud applications, and identity systems. The service performs blue team evaluations to assess organizational security posture through multiple testing stages including identification, social engineering assessment, physical security evaluation, security assessment, and vulnerability analysis. The platform monitors for anomalies, malicious behavior, and indicators of compromise using behavioral analytics, threat intelligence, and correlation engines. CybrHawk Blue Team provides real-time threat detection and alerting capabilities, identifying security events across the monitored infrastructure. The service is designed to deliver ongoing security monitoring and proactive threat detection for organizations requiring continuous security operations support. The platform integrates with various security data sources including endpoint systems, network firewalls, cloud-based applications, and identity management systems to provide visibility across the security environment.
