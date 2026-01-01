Avertium Fusion MXDR for Microsoft
Avertium Fusion MXDR for Microsoft
Avertium Fusion MXDR for Microsoft Description
Avertium Fusion MXDR for Microsoft is a managed extended detection and response service that combines Microsoft's XDR platform with Avertium's Cyber Fusion Center services. The service provides 24x7x365 monitoring, analysis, and response capabilities for mid-sized enterprises. The solution follows an Assess, Design, Protect methodology. The assessment phase identifies vulnerabilities and security gaps in the current environment. The design phase configures Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR for threat detection and integrates security tools. The protect phase involves continuous monitoring and adaptation of security strategies. The service provides unified visibility across endpoints, identities, and cloud environments through integration with Microsoft's SecOps platform and Avertium's incident management platform. It includes alert prioritization and noise reduction to focus on relevant threats. Fusion MXDR offers guided deployment of Microsoft security tools, customizable playbooks tailored to organizational needs, and a client workbook for documenting inventory and baseline configurations. The service includes structured onboarding processes and collaborative planning workshops. The platform leverages Microsoft's analytics and AI-powered algorithms for threat detection. It provides compliance support for logging, data protection, and access control requirements. Cost optimization features include tailored tuning strategies and intelligent data filtering for Microsoft Sentinel ingestion.
