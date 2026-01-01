Cipher xMDR Logo

Cipher xMDR

AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cipher xMDR Description

Cipher xMDR is a managed detection and response service that provides unified visibility and threat management across IT, OT, cloud, and on-premises environments. The platform operates as an overlay on existing security technologies to consolidate fragmented security tools and break down silos without requiring additional infrastructure changes. The service uses AI-driven analytics and automation to reduce manual tasks for security analysts. It includes continuous threat hunting, vulnerability assessment, and alert management capabilities. The platform operates through six security operations centers providing 24/7 monitoring and response services. xMDR addresses visibility gaps by providing a unified portal view for asset discovery and security posture management across hybrid environments. The service incorporates generative AI in multiple use cases including adversary profiling, rule development, kill chain prediction, and analyst recommendations. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security stacks without requiring technology replacements, offering deployment within 20 days. It provides managed alert handling, enriched investigations, and aims to reduce alert fatigue through AI-powered prioritization and recommendations.

Cipher xMDR FAQ

Common questions about Cipher xMDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cipher xMDR is AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud developed by Cipher. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Hybrid Environments.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →