Cipher xMDR Description

Cipher xMDR is a managed detection and response service that provides unified visibility and threat management across IT, OT, cloud, and on-premises environments. The platform operates as an overlay on existing security technologies to consolidate fragmented security tools and break down silos without requiring additional infrastructure changes. The service uses AI-driven analytics and automation to reduce manual tasks for security analysts. It includes continuous threat hunting, vulnerability assessment, and alert management capabilities. The platform operates through six security operations centers providing 24/7 monitoring and response services. xMDR addresses visibility gaps by providing a unified portal view for asset discovery and security posture management across hybrid environments. The service incorporates generative AI in multiple use cases including adversary profiling, rule development, kill chain prediction, and analyst recommendations. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security stacks without requiring technology replacements, offering deployment within 20 days. It provides managed alert handling, enriched investigations, and aims to reduce alert fatigue through AI-powered prioritization and recommendations.