Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service operates through a UK-based Security Operations Centre that delivers 24/7/365 coverage with security analysts and threat intelligence support. The platform includes SIEM and SOAR capabilities with over 80 orchestration playbooks for automated and manual response actions. It offers both fully managed and co-managed SOC models, allowing organizations to maintain control while receiving expert support. The service incorporates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) using algorithms, statistical analysis, and machine learning to identify anomalies in user behavior. Threat hunting capabilities complement the defensive monitoring approach with proactive threat discovery. Talion MDR provides threat coverage modeling to identify security gaps and vulnerabilities across the environment. The service includes rapid containment capabilities with automated isolation and guided remediation workflows to reduce dwell time and attack impact. Reporting features include live threat dashboards with analyst insights, board-level reporting that translates technical events into executive context, and compliance-aligned outputs for ISO, NIST, and sector-specific requirements. Each client receives a dedicated Service Delivery Manager for ongoing partnership and service adaptation. The service is ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials accredited and integrates with existing security technology stacks across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and identity systems.

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) FAQ

Common questions about Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is 24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration developed by Talion. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Managed Detection Response, Threat Hunting, SIEM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →