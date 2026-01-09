Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration
Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description
Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service operates through a UK-based Security Operations Centre that delivers 24/7/365 coverage with security analysts and threat intelligence support. The platform includes SIEM and SOAR capabilities with over 80 orchestration playbooks for automated and manual response actions. It offers both fully managed and co-managed SOC models, allowing organizations to maintain control while receiving expert support. The service incorporates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) using algorithms, statistical analysis, and machine learning to identify anomalies in user behavior. Threat hunting capabilities complement the defensive monitoring approach with proactive threat discovery. Talion MDR provides threat coverage modeling to identify security gaps and vulnerabilities across the environment. The service includes rapid containment capabilities with automated isolation and guided remediation workflows to reduce dwell time and attack impact. Reporting features include live threat dashboards with analyst insights, board-level reporting that translates technical events into executive context, and compliance-aligned outputs for ISO, NIST, and sector-specific requirements. Each client receives a dedicated Service Delivery Manager for ongoing partnership and service adaptation. The service is ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials accredited and integrates with existing security technology stacks across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and identity systems.
Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) FAQ
Common questions about Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is 24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration developed by Talion. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Managed Detection Response, Threat Hunting, SIEM.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership