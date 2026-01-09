Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service operates through a UK-based Security Operations Centre that delivers 24/7/365 coverage with security analysts and threat intelligence support. The platform includes SIEM and SOAR capabilities with over 80 orchestration playbooks for automated and manual response actions. It offers both fully managed and co-managed SOC models, allowing organizations to maintain control while receiving expert support. The service incorporates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) using algorithms, statistical analysis, and machine learning to identify anomalies in user behavior. Threat hunting capabilities complement the defensive monitoring approach with proactive threat discovery. Talion MDR provides threat coverage modeling to identify security gaps and vulnerabilities across the environment. The service includes rapid containment capabilities with automated isolation and guided remediation workflows to reduce dwell time and attack impact. Reporting features include live threat dashboards with analyst insights, board-level reporting that translates technical events into executive context, and compliance-aligned outputs for ISO, NIST, and sector-specific requirements. Each client receives a dedicated Service Delivery Manager for ongoing partnership and service adaptation. The service is ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials accredited and integrates with existing security technology stacks across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and identity systems.