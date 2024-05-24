Loading...
Alert Logic Comprehensive Coverage is a managed security service that provides threat detection and analysis across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including servers, endpoints, containers, applications, and SaaS platforms. The service includes network intrusion detection and log management capabilities designed for containerized environments. It ingests hundreds of log types for collection, incident generation, and compliance purposes. The platform operates through a security operations center (SOC) that provides continuous monitoring and threat hunting. The solution covers multiple technology stack components including end-user applications, server-hosted containers, third-party SaaS solutions, authentication platforms, web applications, and antivirus software. It integrates with business SaaS applications and identity providers to collect logs and enhance security visibility. Alert Logic offers managed web application firewall (WAF) services to protect web applications and APIs. The platform uses both traditional and cloud-native data collection methods to gather security telemetry. Network and log-based threat detection capabilities are applied to identify potential security incidents. The service is delivered as a SaaS platform with updates and improvements typically included without additional cost. Security researchers and threat hunters within the SOC continuously analyze threats and improve detection technologies.
