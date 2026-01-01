LMNTRIX Cloud™ – Cloud-Native MXDR Security Logo

Cloud-native MXDR platform with CSPM, CDR, and CIEM for multi-cloud security

Security Operations
Commercial
LMNTRIX Cloud™ – Cloud-Native MXDR Security Description

LMNTRIX Cloud is a managed extended detection and response (MXDR) platform designed for cloud environments. The platform provides security coverage across AWS, Azure, and GCP through an agentless, API-based architecture that does not require agent installation. The platform integrates three core security capabilities: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for continuous auditing of misconfigurations and compliance monitoring, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for real-time threat detection and mitigation, and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing excessive permissions and access rights. LMNTRIX Cloud uses Malicious Behavior Indicators (MBIs) to correlate runtime activity, permissions usage, and threat indicators into attack storylines. The platform monitors for unauthorized access, lateral movement, data exfiltration, privilege escalation, and credential misuse. It detects public exposures, authentication flaws, insecure configurations, unencrypted data, open ports, and weak policies. The platform provides automated remediation capabilities with customizable rules and guided fix recommendations. It continuously monitors compliance against standards including CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR, with on-demand report generation. LMNTRIX Cloud offers unified visibility across multi-cloud environments through a single interface and integrates with the LMNTRIX XDR KILLBOX for correlation with endpoint and network telemetry. The platform includes one-click attack simulations to validate defenses and SOC readiness.

